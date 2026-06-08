/From Baazigar to Dhadkan: 5 must-watch Shilpa Shetty movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Shilpa Shetty is an Indian actress who has made a mark in Bollywood over the years. She made her debut in the blockbuster film Baazigar, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Through her charismatic aura and some memorable performances, the actress gained immense love and respect over the years and made a name for herself in the industry. She delivered several successful movies like Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Dhadkan.