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From Baazigar to Dhadkan: 5 must-watch Shilpa Shetty movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jun 08, 2026, 07:38 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 07:38 IST

Shilpa Shetty turned 51 on June 8. She is an Indian actress, entrepreneur, author, and fitness icon who has created her niche in Bollywood since her debut in 1993. On her birthday, take a look at her best movies on OTT.

Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty!
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Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty!

Shilpa Shetty is an Indian actress who has made a mark in Bollywood over the years. She made her debut in the blockbuster film Baazigar, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Through her charismatic aura and some memorable performances, the actress gained immense love and respect over the years and made a name for herself in the industry. She delivered several successful movies like Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Dhadkan.

Baazigar
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Baazigar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Shilpa Shetty made her acting debut in the blockbuster hit, directed by Abbas-Mustan. She is seen as Seema Chopra, alongside Shah Rukh Khan as Ajay Sharma and Kajol as Priya Chopra. It follows Ajay, a young man who plans to destroy the wealthy business tycoon, Madan Chopra, for ruining his own family.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari
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Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this action comedy, Shetty plays Basanti, who assists Inspector Karan Joglekar (Akshay Kumar), who is on a mission to avenge the murder of his policeman brother (Mukesh Khanna) by an underworld don named Goli (Shakti Kapoor).

Dhadkan
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Dhadkan

Where to watch: YouTube

One of the highly acclaimed movies features the actress as Anjali, who is in love with Dev (Suniel Shetty). However, a dramatic turn comes when her family gets her married to Ram (Akshay Kumar). Years later, Dev shows up to reunite with Anjali; however, she has fallen in love with Ram.

Sukhee
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Sukhee

Where to watch: Netflix

The heartwarming story is about Sukhee (Shilpa Shetty), a housewife who is entangled in a monotonous routine and taken for granted by her husband and teenage daughter. Later, she decides to travel to Delhi for a school reunion.

Life in a... Metro
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Life in a... Metro

Where to watch: Netflix

The film centres on three love stories that explore the complexities of relationships, unfulfilled dreams and compromises. Shilpa Shetty plays Shikha, who is stuck in a loveless marriage with her husband Ranjeet (Kay Kay Menon). Distancing herself from the toxic relationship, she finds an emotional connection with Akash (Shine Ahuja).

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