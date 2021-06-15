From Aung Sang Suu Kyi to Omar al-Bashir: Fate of ousted leaders

As Myanmar's deposed democratic leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi's trial on sedition and other charges starts Tuesday, let's look at the fate of some other ousted leaders:

Jailed Nobel winner

Myanmar's Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has been in custody since a military putsch toppled her government four months ago and sparked deadly protests.

The junta has brought a sometimes bizarre raft of charges against the former leader, including claims she flouted coronavirus restrictions, illegally imported walkie-talkies, accepted illegal payments of gold and violated a colonial-era secrecy law.

If convicted of all charges in the trial that began Monday, and in another separate trial scheduled to start Tuesday, the 75-year-old Suu Kyi faces more than a decade in jail.

(Photograph:Reuters)