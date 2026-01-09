/From Arsene Wenger to Sir Alex Ferguson, 5 longest managerial reigns in Premier League history (one club only)

From Arsene Wenger to Sir Alex Ferguson here is a look at five longest managerial reigns in Premier League history for one club only. The legendary list also consists of names like David Moyes, Jurgen Klopp and Joe Kinnear.
Arsène Wenger’s managerial reign at Arsenal stands as the longest uninterrupted tenure with a single club in Premier League history, spanning an extraordinary 22 years from 1996 to 2018. Arriving from Japan as a relative unknown, Wenger transformed Arsenal on and off the pitch, introducing modern training methods, dietary reforms, and a progressive footballing philosophy that reshaped English football.
Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure at Manchester United is one of the most iconic and successful managerial reigns in Premier League history, lasting an incredible 21 years from 1992 to 2013 with a single club. Taking charge at the dawn of the Premier League era, Ferguson built a dynasty defined by dominance, longevity, and constant evolution.
David Moyes’ spell at Everton represents one of the longest and most stable managerial reigns in Premier League history with a single club, lasting 11 years from 2002 to 2013. Appointed at just 39, Moyes inherited a club battling relegation and steadily rebuilt Everton into a consistently competitive Premier League side despite limited financial resources.
Jürgen Klopp’s tenure at Liverpool ranks among the longest managerial reigns in Premier League history with a single club, spanning nine transformative years from 2015 to 2024. Taking charge of a talented but inconsistent side, Klopp instilled his trademark high-intensity “gegenpressing” style and rebuilt Liverpool into one of Europe’s most feared teams.
Joe Kinnear’s tenure at Wimbledon stands as one of the longest managerial reigns in Premier League history with a single club, lasting seven years from 1992 to 1999. Taking charge as Wimbledon entered the Premier League era, Kinnear successfully maintained the club’s reputation as a resilient and competitive side despite limited resources and frequent battles against stronger opponents.