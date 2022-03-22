From Armenia to Myanmar: Accusations of genocide in the past

What is genocide?

Genocide can be defined as the gravest crime against humanity. When crimes are committed intentionally to destroy a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, they constitute genocide.

The term genocide was coined by Jewish-Polish lawyer Raphael Lemkin in 1943. Lemkin witnessed the horrors of the Holocaust as every member of his family was killed, except his brother.

He then campaigned to have genocide recognised as a crime under international law. In December 1948, United Nations Genocide Convention was adopted. It came into effect in January 1951.

The term, derived from the Greek word "genos", for race or tribe, and the suffix "cide" from the Latin for "to kill", was first used to describe the Holocaust of six million Jews during World War II.

Here's a look at other genocides that have been recognised by international courts or individual states.

