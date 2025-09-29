Space exploration has always been a testament to human curiosity and determination, but it has also come with a heavy price. Several missions that began with high hopes ended in disaster, costing lives and prompting major revisions in design and safety protocols. From early experimental spacecraft to modern shuttles, these incidents have left a lasting mark on history and informed improvements in astronaut safety. Between 1961 and 2025, 14 American, four Soviet, and one Israeli astronaut died in space missions, with an additional 11 personnel killed during training and tests.

