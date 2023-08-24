From AP Dhillon to Harrdy Sandhu, top singers who are setting fashion goals
Music and fashion have long been intertwined, with artists using their unique style to make statements as impactful as their songs. Let's take a closer look at four renowned singers who have not only making waves with their music but have also aced the fashion game, one event after another.
Harrdy Sandhu
Harrdy Sandhu's fashion game is as magnetic as his voice. Hailing from Punjab, the heartland of vibrant colors, Sandhu effortlessly blends comfortable fashion with colours. His love for embroidered jackets, and tailored suits has made him a fashion icon in both the music and film industries.
AP Dhillon
AP Dhillon is making waves not only in the Indo-Asian music scene but also in the world of fashion. His fusion of British streetwear is nothing short of groundbreaking. Whether it's sporting bold streetwear brands or incorporating accessories, Dhillon's style is an inspiration for many.
Badshah
Badshah, known for his infectious beats and chart-topping tracks, is equally recognised for his unique fashion choices. His bold and eclectic style combines high-end luxury with streetwear influences. From flamboyant sneakers to oversized hoodies, Badshah's fashion sense mirrors the audacity of his music.
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh boasts a fashion sense that is both suave and versatile. Whether he's donning a classic tailored suit or embracing vibrant and eclectic streetwear, Dosanjh's style reflects his multifaceted personality and his ability to effortlessly switch between traditional and contemporary aesthetics.