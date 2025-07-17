/From Antilia to Beverly Hills House: Here are top 10 most expensive things on Earth

Have you ever wondered what the most expensive things in the world are? Let's find out the top 10 costly items that will blow your mind.
Known as nitrogen atom-based endohedral fullerenes, were developed by Oxford scientists, costing an astonishing $140 million per gram, as per the report by Unilad. It is the revolutionary material which has applications in advanced GPS systems and atomic clocks.
The luxurious 13,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills is owned by Jeff Bezos, who purchased it for $165 million, according to a report by the New York Post. Along with panoramic views, the property features modern aesthetics and beautifully landscaped grounds.
It is a 1980s painting by Paul Cézanne, which was sold to the royal family of Qatar for the amount of $250 million in 2011, as reported by Vanity Fair.
The iconic painting of Leonardo da Vinci, depicting Jesus Christ, was sold for $450.3 million in 2017 at Christie’s auction house, as per Architectural Digest. The seller was Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev, who had purchased it from Yves Bouvier. But, later, Rybolovlev accused Bouvier of fraud and overcharging him over $1 billion for several works, including “Salvator Mundi.”
A mansion on the French Riviera, popularly known as 'Villa Leopolda,' is the most expensive private residence, with an estimated cost of $750 million, according to Forbes. It was built for King Leopold II of Belgium in 1902 and is equipped with some modern luxuries like twelve pools and a helipad.
The US president's secure aircraft, popularly known as Air Force One, is valued at over $4 billion due to its high-tech security features like mid-air refuelling capabilities and a medical bay, according to Business Insider. It is maintained and operated by the Presidential Airlift Group, which is a part of the White House Military Office.
The world’s most expensive house, valued at around $4.6 billion, is owned by Mukesh Ambani, as per Forbes. This 27-story vertical palace, located in Mumbai, India, features luxurious amenities such as multiple helipads and a home theater with a capacity of fifty people.
It is designed by Stuart Hughes, who took almost 3 years, and is renowned as one of the most expensive yachts in the world, with a total price tag of $4.8 billion, according to Architectural Digest. Along with unique elements like meteorite fragments and T-Rex bone decor, the History Supreme Yacht features gold plating.
The second most expensive thing in the world is the Hubble Space Telescope, which was designed and manufactured with a total cost of $16 billion USD. It was launched in 1990, holding the record of being the most expensive telescope ever built, and has transformed our understanding of the universe after several astronomical discoveries regarding cosmic expansion and age.
The most expensive thing in the world is the International Space Station, which was designed between 1984 and 1993 in a joint collaboration of NASA (US), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada) with a total cost of USD 150 billion. It is the largest human-made object in space and has been active since 2000.