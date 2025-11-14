/From Aneta Rygielska to Wiktoria Rogalinska, top contenders to win World Boxing Cup 2025

From Aneta Rygielska to Wiktoria Rogalinska here are few top contenders to win World Boxing Cup 2025. The prestigious list also consists of Chantelle Reid, Charaabi Sirine and Yeonji Oh amongst favourites.
A Paris Olympian and world silver medalist, AnetaRygielska has become a key figure in Poland’s resurgence in women’s boxing. Her smart ring movement and quick combinations make her a consistent medal threat.
After a strong Olympic outing and a bronze at the 2025 World Championships, England’s Chantelle Reid has proven her consistency on the big stage. Expect her to bring both experience and aggression to the Cup.
A breakout performer on the World Boxing Cup circuit, WiktoriaRogalińska already boasts gold from Brazil and bronze from Kazakhstan. Her adaptability and relentless energy make her a serious contender.
Italy’s rising star SirineCharaabi has quickly established herself among the elite in women’s boxing. A silver medalist at the 2023 World Championships in Delhi, she has since added a bronze at the 2025 World Championships and gold at the World Boxing Cup Poland to her name. Her tactical sharpness, composed mindset, and ability to thrive under pressure make her one of the standout contenders in the 54kg category.
A Paris Olympian, two-time World Bronze Medalist, and 2018 Asian Games Gold Medalist, Yeonji Oh stands out as one of Asia’s most accomplished boxers. Renowned for her disciplined, defensive style and exceptional ring awareness, she uses tactical patience to control the pace of every bout, often forcing opponents to fight on her terms in the highly competitive 60kg category.