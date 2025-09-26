/From ancient myths to modern obsession: Who are the flat earthers and what do they really believe?

The notion of a flat Earth is not a modern invention. In ancient civilizations, such as those in Egypt and Babylon, the Earth was often depicted as a flat disc. However, by the 3rd century BCE, Greek philosophers like Aristotle and Pythagoras provided evidence of Earth's sphericity through observations of lunar eclipses and the curvature of the horizon. Despite this, flat Earth theories persisted in certain religious and cultural contexts, particularly during periods when scientific knowledge was less accessible.