/From analogue to AI: How India’s Tejas Mk2 fighter jet redefines cockpit technology

Tejas Mk2 brings India’s cockpit into the digital era with a panoramic touch-screen display, holographic HUD, AI voice control, HOTAS layout and upgradable avionics. Faster training, better safety, and future-ready systems. Read more below check it in detail.
The Tejas Mk2 cockpit is a big improvement; It features a fully digital layout with a large panoramic display, a holographic head-up display (HUD), and a side stick controller. Every control and readout is placed for quick, clear access, making the pilot’s job easier and safer.
At the heart of the cockpit is a 15-inch wide area display (WAD), which brings together flight data, possible threats, and mission details in one easy-to-use touch screen. Instead of scanning many dials, pilots can use gestures and touch to get information fast.
The Mk2’s HUD shows key details like speed, altitude, and targets directly in the pilot’s line of sight, even in darkness or bad weather. It works cockpit is equipped with night vision goggles, which enable pilots can watch and control everything smoothly, improving safety and response time.
With AI and voice controls, the Tejas Mk2 can follow spoken commands, automate warnings or emergency responses, and even steady the jet if the pilot cannot. The AI acts as a smart co-pilot, cutting the pilot’s workload by up to 35 per cent compared to older jets.
Tejas Mk2 uses a hands-on-throttle-and-stick system, so pilots can manage flight, targeting, and radio without taking their hands off the controls. This will allow for quicker reactions and safer flying, especially in fast or dangerous situations.
Onboard oxygen supplies, advanced ejection seats, and digital flight controls all boost pilot safety in tough conditions. Emergency AI can steady the jet, alert pilots to danger, and even help guide the aircraft home, matching world-class safety features.
Pilots can learn the Mk2’s systems in just fifteen to twenty hours on a simulator, much faster than older jets. All cockpit software can be upgraded easily, so new features and safety updates can be added, keeping the Mk2 ready for the future.