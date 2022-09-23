From Amsterdam to Athens: Protests intensify worldwide over death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini

Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 09:21 AM(IST)

Amid protests, Iranian news websites reported that Iran's Intelligence Ministry warned on Thursday that attending protests over the death of a woman in police custody is illegal and demonstrators would face prosecution.

Worldwide protests over Mahsa Amini's death

Protests in Iran following the death of a young woman arrested by morality police could signal "a big change", according to Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR).

Public anger has flared in Iran and some other parts of the world since authorities in the Islamic Republic announced the death of a young woman arrested by morality police. Last week, authorities announced death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been held for allegedly wearing a hijab headscarf in an "improper" way.

According to Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR), protests in Iran could signal "a big change".

(Photograph:Reuters)