/From Alastair Cook to Graham Gooch, 5 batters with most runs in a single edition of Ashes (English batters only)

From Alastair Cook to Graham Gooch, here is a look at batters with most runs in a single edition of Ashes featuring England batters only. The list also features legendary batters like Wally Hammond, Herbert Sutcliffe and David Gower who scored tons of runs.
Wally Hammond’s phenomenal performance in the 1928–29 Ashes series remains one of the most memorable batting displays in Test history. The elegant English right-hander amassed a remarkable 905 runs across the series, setting a record at the time for the most runs in a single Ashes edition.
Alastair Cook’s monumental 766-run tally in the 2010–11 Ashes series was the cornerstone of England’s historic triumph in Australia. Displaying extraordinary concentration and resilience, Cook dominated the Australian bowling attack throughout the series, scoring three centuries, including an unforgettable unbeaten 235 in Brisbane and a superb 189 in Sydney.
Herbert Sutcliffe’s exceptional performance in the 1924–25 Ashes series showcased his remarkable skill, discipline, and consistency as one of England’s finest opening batsmen. Facing a strong Australian attack on challenging pitches, Sutcliffe accumulated 734 runs in the series, including four centuries—a record at the time for most hundreds in a single Ashes series.
David Gower’s sublime batting display in the 1985 Ashes series remains one of the most elegant and commanding performances by an English captain. The stylish left-hander amassed 732 runs in the series, leading England to a memorable 3–1 victory over Australia.
Graham Gooch’s outstanding form in the 1993 Ashes series stood as a shining example of his determination and batting prowess against a dominant Australian side. The veteran England opener amassed 673 runs during the series, displaying immense grit and skill against a formidable bowling attack led by Shane Warne and Merv Hughes.