From 'Agni Sakshi' to 'Thappad', films that have dealt with domestic violence

Thappad

Bollywood has come a long way since the time 'Agni Sakshi' and 'Provoked' were made. Its latest offering 'Thappad' has its lead protagonist speaking out against a single slap. The movie follows a story of a housemaker and a loving wife Amrita played by a Tapsee Pannu who wants to end her marriage just because of a single slap by her husband. For years Hindi cinema has shown women being subjected to violence and in most cases- the women have endured it till they had enough. In 'Thappad' though the woman decides to take a stand when her husband, in a drunk state, slaps her in front of everyone. A single slap wakes her up from slumber as she fights out age-old patriarchy and a society that refuses to understand how a single slap can dent one's self esteem permanently

(Photograph:Twitter)