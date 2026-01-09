/ From Agni I to Agni V: How India built long-range missile capability

Agni-IV continued the progression with a range of approximately 4,000 kilometres, representing another significant capability jump. The 20-metre-long missile could carry a 1,000 kilogramme payload and was designed for road-mobile deployment. First tested in 2011, Agni-IV travelled over 3,000 kilometres during its test launch in 2012, covering the distance in just 20 minutes. This missile further extended India's strategic reach and was sometimes referred to as Agni-2 Prime during development. Agni-IV provided crucial technologies that were incorporated into the subsequent Agni-V design.