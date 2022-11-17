From Agate Bowl to Pithora: PM Modi's gifts to G20 leaders showcase the rich heritage of India

'Mata Ni Pachedi' to UK PM Rishi Sunak

The Indian PM gifted 'Mata Ni Pachedi' to UK PM Rishi Sunak. It is a handmade textile of Gujarat and an offering in temple shrines which house the Mother Goddess.

The name is derived from Gujarati words 'Mata' meaning 'mother goddess', 'Ni' meaning 'belonging to' and 'Pachedi' meaning 'backdrop'.

(Photograph:ANI)