From Agate Bowl to Pithora: PM Modi's gifts to G20 leaders showcase the rich heritage of India

Kangra miniature painting gifted to US President Joe Biden
PM Modi gifted US President Joe Biden a Kangra miniature painting.
These paintings generally portray 'Shringar Rasa' (depiction of love) on a natural backdrop. These exquisite paintings are made by painters from Himanchal Pradesh using natural colours.
(Photograph:ANI)
'Mata Ni Pachedi' to UK PM Rishi Sunak
The Indian PM gifted 'Mata Ni Pachedi' to UK PM Rishi Sunak. It is a handmade textile of Gujarat and an offering in temple shrines which house the Mother Goddess.
The name is derived from Gujarati words 'Mata' meaning 'mother goddess', 'Ni' meaning 'belonging to' and 'Pachedi' meaning 'backdrop'.
(Photograph:ANI)
'Pithora' to Australian PM Anthony Albanese
PM Modi gifted 'Pithora' to Australian PM Anthony Albanese. For the unversed, a 'Pithora' is a ritualistic tribal folk art by Rathwa artisans from Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat.
These paintings bear a striking resemblance to the Aboriginal dot painting from the indigenous communities of Australia.
(Photograph:ANI)
'Patan Patola Dupatta' to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni
PM Modi gifted the 'Patan Patola Dupatta' (scarf) to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.
The (Double Ikat) Patan Patola textile woven by the Salvi family in the Patan area of Northern Gujarat is so well crafted that it becomes a feast of colours. The design is such that the front and reverse are indistinguishable.
(Photograph:ANI)
'Agate Bowl'
PM Modi gifted 'Agate Bowl' to French President Emmanuel Macron, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
(Photograph:ANI)
'Silver Bowl' to Indonesian President Joko Widodo
This Silver Bowl was gifted by PM Modi to Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
The Silver Bowl is from Surat. He also gave Kinnauri Shawl to Widodo.
(Photograph:ANI)
'Kanal Brass Set' to Spanish PM
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted the 'Kanal Brass Set' to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
The 'Kanal Brass Set' are from India's Mandi and Kullu regions, which are in Himachal Pradesh state. These traditional musical instruments are now increasingly used as décor objects. They are manufactured in Mandi and Kullu districts by skilled metal craftspersons.
(Photograph:ANI)
India takes over G20 Presidency for the year 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted artworks and traditional items, which represent the rich heritage of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, to world leaders during the G-20 summit in Bali.
India has taken over G20 Presidency for the year 2023 from Indonesia, and now all eyes are set on India.