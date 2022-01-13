From 'Acoustic Kitty' to 'Killer Whale': These animals are alleged spies

After Hamas has claimed that Israeli security forces attacked its naval commandos with a dolphin equipped with combat gear, here's a list of some incidents when animals and insects were accused of espionage.

'Killer Dolphins'

Hamas has claimed that Israeli security forces attacked its naval commandos with a dolphin equipped with combat gear. As reports, Israeli security forces deployed a dolphin to chase Hamas frogman commandos off the Gaza Strip's coast on Monday (Jan 12, 2022).

An Al-Qassam Brigades naval commando spokesperson said in a video that Hamas naval operatives were driven into the water by a dolphin outfitted with a gadget capable of killing the terrorist group's frogmen during an unspecified operation.

Joe Truzman, the research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies' Long War Journal tweeted, "Killer Zionist dolphins exist, according to a Hamas publication."

"Abu Hamza explains that a member of Hamas' Frogman unit who was killed by Israel during the May conflict found the killer dolphin. The device the alleged killer dolphin was wearing is shown in the publication," he added.

(Photograph:Others)