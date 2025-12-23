LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From AC First Class to Sleeper: Indian Railways will now charge THIS much for your extra luggage

From AC first class to sleeper: Indian Railways will now charge THIS much for your extra luggage

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Dec 23, 2025, 12:09 IST | Updated: Dec 23, 2025, 12:09 IST

Indian Railways will charge passengers for carrying luggage beyond the free allowance, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Parliament. Class-wise weight limits apply, with oversized or excess baggage required to be booked separately in brake or parcel vans.

Extra luggage on trains means extra fees
1 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)

Extra luggage on trains means extra fees

In a big decision, India's Railway ministry has decided to levy extra charge on luggage beyond the prescribed free allowance

What is the decision?
2 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)

What is the decision?

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha, during the Winter Session of the Parliament, that train passengers must pay charges if they carry luggage beyond the prescribed free allowance. He was responding to MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy's question asking whether Indian Railways plans to enforce baggage rules similar to airports.

Is the baggage fee rule similar to flight luggage rules?
3 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)

Is the baggage fee rule similar to flight luggage rules?

Vaishnaw explained that each travel class has a maximum luggage limit and a free allowance.

What will be the charges for extra luggage?
4 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)

What will be the charges for extra luggage?

Passengers can carry luggage beyond the free allowance up to the maximum permitted limit by paying extra. The charge is 1.5 times the normal luggage rate, payable in advance.

What is the maximum limit and free allowance?
5 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)

What is the maximum limit and free allowance?

AC First Class
Maximum limit: 150 kg
Free allowance: 70 kg

First Class / AC 2 Tier
Maximum limit: 100 kg
Free allowance: 50 kg

AC 3 Tier / AC Chair Car
Maximum limit: 40 kg
Free allowance: 40 kg

Sleeper Class
Maximum limit: 80 kg
Free allowance: 40 kg

Second Class
Maximum limit: 70 kg
Free allowance: 35 kg

What qualifies as personal luggage
6 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)

What qualifies as personal luggage

The following items are permitted as personal luggage inside compartments: Trunks, suitcases, and boxes

Trending Photo

From AC first class to sleeper: Indian Railways will now charge THIS much for your extra luggage
6

From AC first class to sleeper: Indian Railways will now charge THIS much for your extra luggage

From Temperature of Love to Dr Romantic: Watch these 5 Yang Se-jong K-Dramas on Netflix, Prime, ZEE5 and other OTT
6

From Temperature of Love to Dr Romantic: Watch these 5 Yang Se-jong K-Dramas on Netflix, Prime, ZEE5 and other OTT

Who scored the first and last centuries of 2025? Full list across formats revealed ft. Jaiswal, Shah and more
6

Who scored the first and last centuries of 2025? Full list across formats revealed ft. Jaiswal, Shah and more

Gold and geopolitics: Why countries hoard the metal
10

Gold and geopolitics: Why countries hoard the metal

5 best tennis matches of 2025: THIS athlete features twice and it’s neither Alcaraz nor Sinner
5

5 best tennis matches of 2025: THIS athlete features twice and it’s neither Alcaraz nor Sinner