/From AC First Class to Sleeper: Indian Railways will now charge THIS much for your extra luggage

Indian Railways will charge passengers for carrying luggage beyond the free allowance, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Parliament. Class-wise weight limits apply, with oversized or excess baggage required to be booked separately in brake or parcel vans.
In a big decision, India's Railway ministry has decided to levy extra charge on luggage beyond the prescribed free allowance
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha, during the Winter Session of the Parliament, that train passengers must pay charges if they carry luggage beyond the prescribed free allowance. He was responding to MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy's question asking whether Indian Railways plans to enforce baggage rules similar to airports.
Vaishnaw explained that each travel class has a maximum luggage limit and a free allowance.
Passengers can carry luggage beyond the free allowance up to the maximum permitted limit by paying extra. The charge is 1.5 times the normal luggage rate, payable in advance.
AC First Class
Maximum limit: 150 kg
Free allowance: 70 kg
First Class / AC 2 Tier
Maximum limit: 100 kg
Free allowance: 50 kg
AC 3 Tier / AC Chair Car
Maximum limit: 40 kg
Free allowance: 40 kg
Sleeper Class
Maximum limit: 80 kg
Free allowance: 40 kg
Second Class
Maximum limit: 70 kg
Free allowance: 35 kg
The following items are permitted as personal luggage inside compartments: Trunks, suitcases, and boxes