From Abhishek Sharma to Suryakumar Yadav: 5 batters with fastest 1000 T20I runs

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 08, 2025, 19:24 IST | Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 19:24 IST

T20I cricket is all about power, big hitting, and pure entertainment. Here are five batters who reached 1000 T20I runs in the fewest balls.

Abhishek Sharma (India)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Abhishek Sharma (India)

India’s young star Abhishek Sharma made history by becoming the fastest batter to score 1000 T20I runs. He reached the mark in just 528 balls, surpassing some of the biggest names in world cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav (India)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav (India)

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav stands second on the list, reaching 1000 runs in only 573 balls. Known for his stylish stroke play, SKY continues to dominate the shortest format.

Phil Salt (England)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Phil Salt (England)

England’s explosive batter Phil Salt took just 599 balls to complete 1000 T20I runs. His attacking approach and ability to hit big make him one of England’s most exciting white-ball players.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Australia’s power-hitter Glenn Maxwell reached 1000 T20I runs in 604 balls. Famous for his fearless batting and match-winning knocks, Maxwell remains one of the most dangerous T20 players in the world.

Finn Allen (New Zealand)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Finn Allen (New Zealand)

New Zealand opener Finn Allen stands fifth, achieving 1000 T20I runs in 611 balls. His aggressive batting at the top gives the Black Caps quick starts and keeps the pressure on opponents.

