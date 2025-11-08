/From Abhishek Sharma to Suryakumar Yadav: 5 batters with fastest 1000 T20I runs

T20I cricket is all about power, big hitting, and pure entertainment. Here are five batters who reached 1000 T20I runs in the fewest balls.
India’s young star Abhishek Sharma made history by becoming the fastest batter to score 1000 T20I runs. He reached the mark in just 528 balls, surpassing some of the biggest names in world cricket.
India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav stands second on the list, reaching 1000 runs in only 573 balls. Known for his stylish stroke play, SKY continues to dominate the shortest format.
England’s explosive batter Phil Salt took just 599 balls to complete 1000 T20I runs. His attacking approach and ability to hit big make him one of England’s most exciting white-ball players.
Australia’s power-hitter Glenn Maxwell reached 1000 T20I runs in 604 balls. Famous for his fearless batting and match-winning knocks, Maxwell remains one of the most dangerous T20 players in the world.
New Zealand opener Finn Allen stands fifth, achieving 1000 T20I runs in 611 balls. His aggressive batting at the top gives the Black Caps quick starts and keeps the pressure on opponents.