From Abhishek Sharma to Shubman Gill, 5 Indian batters with highest individual IPL score

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Dec 10, 2025, 17:36 IST | Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 17:36 IST

From Abhishek Sharma to Shubman Gill here is a look at five Indian batters with highest individual IPL scores. The illustrious list also contains the names KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Murali Vijay. 

1. Abhishek Sharma – 141 Runs vs PBKS (2025)
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Abhishek Sharma – 141 Runs vs PBKS (2025)

Abhishek Sharma’s blazing 141 against Punjab Kings in 2025 stands as one of the highest individual scores by an Indian batter in IPL history, showcasing his evolution into a fearsome top-order striker. Displaying clean ball-striking, superb timing, and an unflinching attacking mindset, Abhishek dismantled the Punjab bowling attack with a flurry of sixes and fours.

2. KL Rahul – 132* Runs vs RCB (2020)
(Photograph: AFP)

2. KL Rahul – 132* Runs vs RCB (2020)

KL Rahul’s unbeaten 132 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 remains one of the highest individual scores by an Indian batter, reflecting his exceptional blend of elegance and power. Leading from the front as captain of Kings XI Punjab, Rahul accelerated seamlessly through the innings, starting with calculated strokes before exploding in the death overs.

3. Shubman Gill – 129 Runs vs MI (2023)
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Shubman Gill – 129 Runs vs MI (2023)

Shubman Gill’s majestic 129 against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 stands out as one of the highest individual scores by an Indian batter, underlining his transformation into a dominant T20 force. Batting with remarkable poise and precision, Gill mixed classical stroke play with explosive hitting, effortlessly shifting gears as the innings progressed.

4. Rishabh Pant – 128* Runs vs SRH (2018)
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Rishabh Pant – 128* Runs vs SRH (2018)

Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 128 against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018 remains one of the highest individual scores by an Indian batter and a defining moment in his young career. Walking in under pressure for Delhi Daredevils, Pant unleashed a fearless display of power-hitting, combining audacious strokes with remarkable finesse.

5. Murali Vijay – 127 Runs vs RR (2010)
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Murali Vijay – 127 Runs vs RR (2010)

Murali Vijay’s scintillating 127 against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2010 remains one of the highest individual scores by an Indian batter and a hallmark of his explosive early IPL career. Opening the innings for Chennai Super Kings, Vijay combined classical elegance with fearless stroke play, dispatching the bowlers to all parts of the ground.

