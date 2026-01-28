/From Abhishek Sharma to Shivam Dube, 5 Indian batters with fastest fifties in IND vs NZ T20I series

Abhishek Sharma continued his impressive run against New Zealand by recording one of the fastest fifties by an Indian batter in an India vs New Zealand T20I series, bringing up his half-century in just 22 balls during the Nagpur T20I on 21 January 2026. The aggressive left-hander showcased his flair and shot-making range, taking the attack to the bowlers from the outset and ensuring India maintained a high scoring rate.