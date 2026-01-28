/From Abhishek Sharma to Shivam Dube, 5 Indian batters with fastest fifties in IND vs NZ T20I series

From Abhishek Sharma to Shivam Dube here is a look at five Indian batters with fastest fifties in the ongoing IND vs NZ T20I series. The honourable list consists of names like Shivam Dube and skipper Suryakumar Yadav.
Abhishek Sharma etched his name into Indian cricket history by smashing the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in an India vs New Zealand T20I series, reaching the milestone in just 14 balls during the Guwahati T20I on 25 January 2026. Displaying fearless intent from the outset, the left-hander took apart the New Zealand bowling attack with a flurry of clean strikes, combining timing with brute power.
Shivam Dube joined an elite list by registering one of the fastest fifties by an Indian batter in an India vs New Zealand T20I series, racing to the milestone in just 15 balls during the Visakhapatnam T20I on 28 January 2026. Known for his power-hitting prowess, Dube unleashed a barrage of towering sixes to put the New Zealand bowlers under immense pressure.
Ishan Kishan produced a scintillating display of aggressive batting to notch one of the fastest fifties by an Indian batter in an India vs New Zealand T20I series, reaching the landmark in just 21 balls during the Raipur T20I on 23 January 2026. The left-handed opener set the tone early with his trademark attacking approach, taking on both pace and spin with equal authority.
Abhishek Sharma continued his impressive run against New Zealand by recording one of the fastest fifties by an Indian batter in an India vs New Zealand T20I series, bringing up his half-century in just 22 balls during the Nagpur T20I on 21 January 2026. The aggressive left-hander showcased his flair and shot-making range, taking the attack to the bowlers from the outset and ensuring India maintained a high scoring rate.
Suryakumar Yadav once again underlined his status as India’s premier T20 batter by smashing one of the fastest fifties by an Indian in an India vs New Zealand T20I series, reaching the landmark in just 23 balls during the Raipur T20I on 23 January 2026. Batting with trademark innovation and 360-degree strokeplay, Suryakumar dismantled the New Zealand bowling attack with effortless ease.