/From Abhishek Sharma to Sanju Samson, 5 Indian players set to make Asia Cup debut

From Abhishek Sharma to Sanju Samson, here is a list of five Indian players set to make their Asia Cup debut. The list also consists of names like Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh ahead of India’s Asia Cup opening contest against UAE on Wednesday (Sep 10).
Talented opening batter Abhishek Sharma will be making his Asia Cup debut for India in the 2025 edition. Abhishek has so far played for India in 17 T20Is and made his debut for the Men in Blue in July 2024 during the Zimbabwe tour.
Shivam Dube will also feature for the Men in Blue for the first time in the Asia Cup if he is picked for the UAE clash on Wednesday. Dube was a member of the T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2024 and has so far represented India in four ODIs and 35 T20Is.
Most likely to play in the Asia Cup in the Playing XI, Jitesh Sharma will add to his tally of Indian caps when the Men in Blue take on the UAE in the opening match on Wednesday. Jitesh has so far played in nine T20Is and made his debut in the Asian Games in 2023.
While Sanju Samson made his debut for India in 2015, he has yet to feature in the Asia Cup. The upcoming Asia Cup will be Samson’s first, but he is likely to play second fiddle to Jitesh Sharma, who could play ahead of the veteran.
Rinku Singh has been a sensation for India in the T20I format despite his drop in form. However, he is still expected to feature for India in the Asia Cup, which will be his first appearance at the continental tournament.