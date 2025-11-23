/From AB de Villiers to Virat Kohli: Meet 5 batters with most ODI hundreds between IND vs SA

As India and South Africa gear up for a three-match ODI series, here’s a quick look at the five batters who have scored the most hundreds in this rivalry.
Quinton de Kock has scored six centuries in India vs South Africa ODIs, the most by any player. He has enjoyed great success against India’s bowlers, often giving South Africa strong starts with his free-flowing and confident batting.
AB de Villiers also has six ODI hundreds in this India–South Africa rivalry. His attacking style, range of shots, and ability to dominate the middle overs made him one of the toughest batters India has faced.
Virat Kohli has five ODI centuries against South Africa. He has built big innings in tough conditions, guided chases, and produced match-winning knocks, making him one of India’s most reliable batters in this contest.
Sachin Tendulkar also scored five hundreds in India vs South Africa ODIs. His solid technique and shot selection helped him handle South Africa’s strong pace attack and deliver crucial innings for India over many years.
Gary Kirsten scored four ODI centuries against India. He anchored South Africa’s top order with steady batting and long partnerships, often challenging India’s bowlers with his patience and clean stroke play.