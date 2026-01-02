/From AB de Villiers to Shahid Afridi, 5 batters to score fastest ODI hundred (batting first only)

From AB de Villiers to Shahid Afridi here is a look at five batters to score fastest ODI hundreds in the first innings. The list also features the likes of Corey Anderson, Glenn Maxwell and Asif Khan who have scored the fastest tons in the ODI format.
AB de Villiers redefined explosive batting when he smashed the fastest century in ODI history, reaching the landmark in just 31 balls against West Indies in January 2015. Displaying extraordinary innovation and power, the South African maestro dismantled the bowling attack with an array of audacious shots played all around the ground.
Corey Anderson announced his arrival on the world stage in spectacular fashion by scoring one of the fastest ODI hundreds, reaching the milestone in just 36 balls against West Indies in January 2014. The New Zealand all-rounder showcased immense power and fearless intent, launching a brutal assault on the bowlers with clean, towering strikes.
Shahid Afridi burst onto the international scene with a breathtaking innings that saw him score one of the fastest ODI centuries, reaching the landmark in just 37 balls against Sri Lanka in October 1996. Playing in only his second ODI, the young Pakistani all-rounder stunned the cricketing world with his fearless hitting and raw power, dismantling the bowling attack with ease.
Glenn Maxwell produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting by scoring one of the fastest ODI centuries, reaching the milestone in just 40 balls against the Netherlands in October 2023. The Australian all-rounder went on a relentless assault, effortlessly clearing the boundaries with innovative stroke play and brute strength.
Asif Khan etched his name into ODI history by scoring one of the fastest centuries in the format, reaching the milestone in just 41 balls for the UAE against Nepal in March 2023. Showcasing remarkable power and fearless intent, Asif launched a stunning counterattack, dispatching the bowlers to all parts of the ground with clean and confident stroke play.