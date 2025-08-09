/From AB de Villiers to Glenn Maxwell, 5 batters to score fastest ODI hundreds

From AB de Villiers to Glenn Maxwell, here is a list of five batters to score fastest ODI hundreds. The list also contains Corey Anderson, Shahid Afridi and Asif Khan.
Former South Africa captain and batter AB de Villiers is top of the list, having completed his hundred in 31 balls against the West Indies in 2015. His innings consisted of 16 sixes and 9 fours before reaching the magical triple-figure mark.
Corey Anderson, now playing for the USA, scored a ton in 36 balls against the West Indies on New Year’s Day in 2014. His innings had 14 sixes and 6 fours, as Anderson at the time of batting was the fastest to score a hundred.
In October 1996, Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi completed his ton in 37 balls against Sri Lanka as he became the batter to score the fastest hundred in ODIs. The record stood for 18 long years before it was broken by Corey Anderson in 2014.
During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Australia’s Glenn Maxwell scored a hundred in 40 balls against the Netherlands, which consisted of 8 sixes and 9 fours. It is still the fastest hundred ever scored in an ODI World Cup match.
UAE’s Asif Khan ranks fifth on the list for fastest hundred in ODIs when he took 41 balls against Nepal. Asif’s innings consisted of 11 sixes and 4 fours and is the fastest hundred by a batter in ODIs while playing for a non-Test-playing nation.