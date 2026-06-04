/From Aankhen to Andaz: Pahlaj Nihalani's most successful Bollywood films

Pahlaj Nihalani, one of the most celebrated producers and the former CBFC chairman, passed away at the age of 76 on June 4, leaving behind a huge filmography of blockbuster hits. Here's a look at the most successful Bollywood films that were produced by Nihalani.
Pahlaj Nihalani was one of the most celebrated and respected producers and the former CBFC chairman. On June 4, Pahlaj Nihalani passed away at the age of 76, leaving behind his legacy. He produced some of the most successful films, which cemented his status in the film industry.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The classic Bollywood slapstick action comedy film was produced by Pahlaj Nihalani and featured Govinda along with Chunky Panday and Kader Khan. The narrative follows two mischievous boys named Munnu and Bunnu, who always prank and make fun of others, which drives their father, Seth Hasmukh, crazy.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Produced by Nihalani, this 1992 action-romantic film is a renowned hit. It stars Govinda, Divya Bharti and more. The narrative follows Divya, who is in love with Karan and plans to marry him. But tragedy strikes when Bali, the brother of a notorious gangster, sets his eyes on her and goes to great lengths to destroy her relationship with Karan.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The action-romantic film, produced by Pahlaj Nihalani and directed by David Dhawan, stars Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Karisma Kapoor. It centres on Ajay, who married an innocent orphan girl named Saraswati. On the other hand, his student Jaya becomes obsessive over him and aggressively pursues Ajay.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Pahlaj Nihalani’s film revolves around Neelam Kothari’s character, Aarti, whose father disapproves of her relationship with Ajay (Govinda). He suddenly disappears from her life, and years later, Ajay returns with a tragic change, leaving Aarti shocked.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
One of the most talked-about action thrillers portrays Sunny Deol as Suraj, a criminal, along with Chunky Panday as Vijay, a policeman. Both are bloodthirsty for each other, unaware of the fact that they are brothers.