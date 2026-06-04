/From Aankhen to Andaz: Pahlaj Nihalani's most successful Bollywood films

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Produced by Nihalani, this 1992 action-romantic film is a renowned hit. It stars Govinda, Divya Bharti and more. The narrative follows Divya, who is in love with Karan and plans to marry him. But tragedy strikes when Bali, the brother of a notorious gangster, sets his eyes on her and goes to great lengths to destroy her relationship with Karan.