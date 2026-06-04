LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Aankhen to Andaz: Pahlaj Nihalani's most successful Bollywood films

From Aankhen to Andaz: Pahlaj Nihalani's most successful Bollywood films

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jun 04, 2026, 13:35 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 13:35 IST

Pahlaj Nihalani, one of the most celebrated producers and the former CBFC chairman, passed away at the age of 76 on June 4, leaving behind a huge filmography of blockbuster hits. Here's a look at the most successful Bollywood films that were produced by Nihalani.

Pahlaj Nihalani's most successful Bollywood films
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Pahlaj Nihalani's most successful Bollywood films

Pahlaj Nihalani was one of the most celebrated and respected producers and the former CBFC chairman. On June 4, Pahlaj Nihalani passed away at the age of 76, leaving behind his legacy. He produced some of the most successful films, which cemented his status in the film industry.

Aankhein
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Aankhein

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The classic Bollywood slapstick action comedy film was produced by Pahlaj Nihalani and featured Govinda along with Chunky Panday and Kader Khan. The narrative follows two mischievous boys named Munnu and Bunnu, who always prank and make fun of others, which drives their father, Seth Hasmukh, crazy.

Shola aur Shabnam
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Shola aur Shabnam

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Produced by Nihalani, this 1992 action-romantic film is a renowned hit. It stars Govinda, Divya Bharti and more. The narrative follows Divya, who is in love with Karan and plans to marry him. But tragedy strikes when Bali, the brother of a notorious gangster, sets his eyes on her and goes to great lengths to destroy her relationship with Karan.

Andaz
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Andaz

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The action-romantic film, produced by Pahlaj Nihalani and directed by David Dhawan, stars Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Karisma Kapoor. It centres on Ajay, who married an innocent orphan girl named Saraswati. On the other hand, his student Jaya becomes obsessive over him and aggressively pursues Ajay.

Ilzaam
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Ilzaam

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Pahlaj Nihalani’s film revolves around Neelam Kothari’s character, Aarti, whose father disapproves of her relationship with Ajay (Govinda). He suddenly disappears from her life, and years later, Ajay returns with a tragic change, leaving Aarti shocked.

Paap ki Duniya
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Paap ki Duniya

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

One of the most talked-about action thrillers portrays Sunny Deol as Suraj, a criminal, along with Chunky Panday as Vijay, a policeman. Both are bloodthirsty for each other, unaware of the fact that they are brothers.

Trending Photo

Monsoon 2026 arrives in India: Kerala soaked, Delhi experiences stormy weather. Is the heatwave over? | In pics
8

Monsoon 2026 arrives in India: Kerala soaked, Delhi experiences stormy weather. Is the heatwave over? | In pics

Shocking visuals: Massive fire at Chennai dumpyard, thick black smoke engulfs nearby areas
5

Shocking visuals: Massive fire at Chennai dumpyard, thick black smoke engulfs nearby areas

Clint Eastwood officially retires at 95: A look at his 5 career-defining films- From Unforgiven to Million Dollar Baby
8

Clint Eastwood officially retires at 95: A look at his 5 career-defining films- From Unforgiven to Million Dollar Baby

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 4,000 runs in T20s
5

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 4,000 runs in T20s

How often should you restart your phone? Samsung & NSA have different answers
5

How often should you restart your phone? Samsung & NSA have different answers