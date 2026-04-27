/From 66 to 75: 5 Lowest Team Totals by Delhi Capitals in IPL History

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals (also formerly known as Delhi Daredevils) have the misfortune of registering several double-digit scores in IPL history, adding one more to the tally against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this time. Here are their five lowest team totals in the league.
Delhi suffered their biggest defeats by runs (146) during their lop-sided contest against the Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2017 home game. Chasing 213, Delhi got all out on just 66 – their lowest team total in the competition history.
In the same season, Delhi registered another double-digit score (67), their second-lowest, this time against Punjab Kings during another home game. Scoring just 67 in the first innings, Punjab chased the target with 10 wickets remaining.
In a home game against RCB, Delhi Capitals were bundled out for 75—the lowest team total this season and the franchise's third-lowest in history. RCB seamers Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were the architects of the collapse, combining for seven crucial wickets.
During the 2013 edition, Delhi Daredevils (then) got all out on 80 in the first innings against the SunRisers Hyderabad. The hosts chased the target with six wickets and 37 balls remaining.
Delhi suffered another batting collapse in the same edition, this time against Chennai Super Kings in an away clash. Chasing 170, Delhi got all out on 83, losing the match by 86 runs.