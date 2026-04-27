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From 66 to 75: 5 Lowest Team Totals by Delhi Capitals in IPL History

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Apr 27, 2026, 21:40 IST | Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 21:40 IST

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals (also formerly known as Delhi Daredevils) have the misfortune of registering several double-digit scores in IPL history, adding one more to the tally against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this time. Here are their five lowest team totals in the league.

66 – vs Mumbai Indians in 2017
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(Photograph: Others)

66 – vs Mumbai Indians in 2017

Delhi suffered their biggest defeats by runs (146) during their lop-sided contest against the Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2017 home game. Chasing 213, Delhi got all out on just 66 – their lowest team total in the competition history.

67 – vs Punjab Kings in 2017
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

67 – vs Punjab Kings in 2017

In the same season, Delhi registered another double-digit score (67), their second-lowest, this time against Punjab Kings during another home game. Scoring just 67 in the first innings, Punjab chased the target with 10 wickets remaining.

75 – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2026
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

75 – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2026

In a home game against RCB, Delhi Capitals were bundled out for 75—the lowest team total this season and the franchise's third-lowest in history. RCB seamers Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were the architects of the collapse, combining for seven crucial wickets.

80 – vs SunRisers Hyderabad in 2013
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

80 – vs SunRisers Hyderabad in 2013

During the 2013 edition, Delhi Daredevils (then) got all out on 80 in the first innings against the SunRisers Hyderabad. The hosts chased the target with six wickets and 37 balls remaining.

83 – vs Chennai Super Kings in 2013
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

83 – vs Chennai Super Kings in 2013

Delhi suffered another batting collapse in the same edition, this time against Chennai Super Kings in an away clash. Chasing 170, Delhi got all out on 83, losing the match by 86 runs.

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