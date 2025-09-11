/From 2001 royal massacre to Gen-Z protests: Nepal’s dark history of political unrest

The most recent wave of unrest began in early September 2025 when the government imposed a ban on 26 major social media platforms, citing the need to curb alleged misinformation. The ban sparked outrage among the youth, who viewed it as an infringement on their freedom of expression. Protests erupted across the country, with demonstrators demanding the restoration of social media access and an end to government corruption.

The protests turned violent when police opened fire on demonstrators, resulting in at least 30 deaths till date and over 1,000 injuries. In response, the Nepali Army was deployed, and a nationwide curfew was imposed. Despite these measures, protests continued, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister Oli and the torching of several hotels and government buildings, including the Parliament.