/From 1983 to 2025, 5 times India lifted cricket World Cup titles – Harmanpreet’s Women in Blue join elites

From 1983 to 2025 here is a look at five times India lifted cricket World Cup titles – Harmanpreet’s Women in Blue join elites. The latest addition comes after the Indian women’s team won the ODI World Cup on the midnight on Sunday, adding a new chapter to women’s sports in India.
Having taken the winning catch to dismiss Nadine de Klerk, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India won the final by 52 runs and lifted the Women’s ODI World Cup at the iconic D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai. India also became just the fourth team in women’s cricket to win the World Cup, a feat only achieved by Australia, England and New Zealand. However, it was the celebration that made rounds as India took the centre stage.
India’s 2024 T20 World Cup victory ended a long wait for an ICC title and reignited the nation’s dominance in world cricket. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and the tactical brilliance of coach Rahul Dravid, India delivered a near-flawless campaign in the West Indies and the USA. India beat South Africa in the final of the World Cup, having gone the entire tournament undefeated.
Co-hosted by India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, the tournament saw India reclaim cricket’s ultimate prize after 28 years under the inspiring leadership of MS Dhoni. Throughout the campaign, key performances from Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, and Zaheer Khan kept India’s dream alive.
After an exciting run through the tournament — highlighted by Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes in an over against England and a thrilling bowl-out win over Pakistan — India faced arch-rivals Pakistan again in the final at Johannesburg. Defending 157, India held their nerve in a tense finish, with Joginder Sharma dismissing Misbah-ul-Haq to secure a five-run victory.
India’s 1983 Men’s ODI World Cup triumph remains one of the most iconic moments in cricket history. Led by Kapil Dev, the underdog Indian team stunned the cricketing world by defeating the mighty West Indies, who were chasing a hat-trick of World Cup titles. After posting a modest total of 183 runs in the final at Lord’s, India displayed extraordinary determination in the field. Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal starred with the ball, dismissing the West Indies for just 140 runs to seal a 43-run victory.