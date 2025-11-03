/From 1983 to 2025, 5 times India lifted cricket World Cup titles – Harmanpreet’s Women in Blue join elites

Having taken the winning catch to dismiss Nadine de Klerk, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India won the final by 52 runs and lifted the Women’s ODI World Cup at the iconic D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai. India also became just the fourth team in women’s cricket to win the World Cup, a feat only achieved by Australia, England and New Zealand. However, it was the celebration that made rounds as India took the centre stage.