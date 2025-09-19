/From 1947 to 2025: The evolution of India–Saudi Arabia relations

In September 2025, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, pledging that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.” Though the accord did not name any state, its wording was widely viewed as carrying direct implications for India. The pact has signalled Saudi Arabia’s intent to balance its South Asian partnerships. Against this backdrop, tracing the trajectory of India–Saudi Arabia relations becomes critical.

Relations between India and Saudi Arabia trace their roots to 1947, the year of India’s independence. What began as a conventional diplomatic engagement has evolved into one of South Asia’s most consequential bilateral relationships, underpinned by energy security, strategic defence cooperation, and the presence of nearly 2.7 million Indians living and working in the Kingdom.