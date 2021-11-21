#FriendsAcrossContinents: IAF, French Air Force conduct large force engagement

The Indian Air Force deployed the Su-30MKI and Jaguars as France flew the Mirage-2000 and Rafale fighter aircraft.

IAF, French Air Force conduct joint drill with Rafale (Photo Courtesy: IAF)

"Distance is just a test of how far friendship can travel," the Indian Air Force said in a tweet as it participated in large force engagement exercise over the western seaboard with the French Air Force.

The French and Indian Air forces have been conducting the Garuda exercises for the last several years as part of efforts to boost operational cooperation.

