'Friends' reunion is here! A Trip Down The Memory Lane With 25 Iconic Quotes From The Hit Show

From being one of the most-watched shows in the history of American TV to making a household name of all six stars who featured in it, 'Friends' has been an integral part of anyone's life who has seen TV growing up in the 90s. The show first came into existence twenty five years ago on September 22, 1994, and continues to be of relevance today. Now, the most anticipated reunion is finally happening! After a year of delay, the reunion episode of 'Friends' is finally premiering in May.

As the special date arrived, here's a trip down memory lane with 25 memorable quotes from the series: