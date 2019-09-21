'Friends' reunion is here! A Trip Down The Memory Lane With 25 Iconic Quotes From The Hit Show

From being one of the most-watched shows in the history of American TV to making a household name of all six stars who featured in it, 'Friends' has been an integral part of anyone's life who has seen TV growing up in the 90s. The show first came into existence twenty five years ago on September 22, 1994, and continues to be of relevance today. Now, the most anticipated reunion is finally happening! After a year of delay, the reunion episode of 'Friends' is finally premiering in May. 

As the special date arrived, here's a trip down memory lane with 25 memorable quotes from the series:

 

View in App

Friends Turns 25

'Friends' revolutionised TV as it dealt with topics of friendship, love, relationship and more. Some of its dialogues became a part of the popular culture and is remembered till date by most of those who grew up in that time.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

From the iconic dialogues to the style statement of the characters, everything remains relevant.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

Many believe that the show changed the idea of our family.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

Some also believe that it brought a new type of domesticity into the mainstream.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

The idea of constructing an alternative family from friends was one that resonated.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

Through bad relationships, hook-ups, dodgy career moves, weddings, divorces, babies and parental fall-outs, the six characters on Friends were there for each other, even as some pairings moved from platonic to romantic – and back again.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

Some admit that while it was never radical, the show wouldn’t have been one of the most popular shows on TV if it was.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

'How I Met Your Mother', 'The Big Bang Theory', 'Happy Endings', 'New Girl'… A raft of ‘hang out’ shows channelled 'Friends', though none ever matched its success. 

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

Over the course of 10 seasons, its storylines covered same-sex marriage, infertility, adoption, surrogacy and single parenthood.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

'Friends' offers a fantasy of a part of your life, the idea that you can just sit around with your mates for hours and not worry about stuff.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

'Friends' went through different routes, addressing cultural issues, but under the cover of this kind of gentle comedy.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

The series was produced by Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. 

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

Friends managed to be simultaneously progressive and regressive. The show famously lacked diversity – yet featured several interracial relationships matter-of-factly.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

The show was mostly a hit because of its crisp writing that engaged and entertained the viewers. 

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

The show also introduced some songs that are popular to date. 

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

The show, some say, would not have been appreciated, had it released in this time as it did have some flaws. 

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

Do you know Monica was to go to some other actress but Courteney Cox insisted that she get the part and not that of Rachel's.
 

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

Monica's was an interesting character as she introduced obsessive compulsive behaviour to the audience on a TV show for almost the first time in such great length. She was obviously much more than just that.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

'Friends' hooked the audience because of its content that never ceased to surprise including all the relationships forged during the show.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

'Friends' opened mass audience to the profession of palaeontology, the scientific study of life that existed prior to, and sometimes including, the start of the Holocene Epoch (roughly 11,700 years before present). It includes the study o fossils to determine organisms' evolution and interactions with each other and their environments. 

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

'Friends' made bromance cool!

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

When the show ended, it was almost the end of an era.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

Even though some characters had attributes that would not sit too well with the current mindset of the audience, they are still fondly remembered for the genuineness.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

'Friends' is synonymous with the culture of binge-watching a series and most would admit that anyone could start the show from any 'n' number of episode and continue watching.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Friends Turns 25

Each character is remembered for bringing a quirk with them to the show.
 

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Topics

Read in App