Friday the 13th: 6 must-watch slasher flicks

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jun 13, 2025, 19:38 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 19:38 IST

There’s no better time to indulge in some classic slasher horror than on Friday the 13th. These six iconic films deliver everything from masked killers to unforgettable scares. 

There’s no better time to indulge in some classic slasher horror than on Friday the 13th. Whether you're a seasoned horror fan or just in the mood for some spine-chilling thrills, these six iconic films deliver everything from masked killers to unforgettable scares.
Halloween
Halloween

John Carpenter’s chilling classic that defined the slasher genre. With a haunting score and the silent menace of Michael Myers, Halloween is a masterclass in suspense and horror.
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th

While Jason Voorhees wouldn’t don his iconic hockey mask until later, the original is a must-watch for its twisty, blood-soaked tale of revenge.
Scream
Scream

Wes Craven revived and reinvented the slasher genre with Scream, blending self-aware humour with genuine scares.
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street

Freddy Krueger, with his razor-glove and dream-stalking terror, brought a supernatural spin to the slasher formula.
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

This film introduced the world to Leatherface. Its realism and atmosphere make it one of the most unsettling slasher films ever made.
The Prowler
The Prowler

A brutal and atmospheric slasher known for its intense kills and excellent practical effects. The film delivers on suspense and gore and is a must-watch.

