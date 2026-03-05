LOGIN
New Friday OTT releases (March 6, 2026): Jab Khuli Kitaab, The Knife, Granny- 6 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 05, 2026, 16:07 IST | Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 16:07 IST

This Friday’s OTT lineup brings fresh entertainment with an exciting mix of drama, action, and binge-worthy storytelling. From Jennifer Lopez’s Kiss of the Spider Woman to Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia’s heartfelt film Jab Khuli Kitaab, there’s something for every mood.

Friday OTT releases (March 6, 2026)
(Photograph: X)

Friday OTT releases (March 6, 2026)

The first Friday of the third month is here, bringing a new batch of movies and series featuring powerful narratives and gripping twists. Check the list and plan your upcoming weekend without any hassle.

Kiss of the Spider Woman
(Photograph: X)

Kiss of the Spider Woman

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

This is a musical drama, directed by Bill Condon, that focuses on two prisoners in 1980s Argentina, including Valentin (Diego Luna) and Molina (Tonatiuh), who are forced to spy on each other and develop an unlikely bond through stories of a Hollywood diva (Jennifer Lopez).

Jab Khuli Kitaab
(Photograph: X)

Jab Khuli Kitaab

Where to watch: ZEE5

It is a Hindi romantic comedy-drama film that revolves around a couple married for over 50 years, whose seemingly peaceful life is turned upside down when a long-buried secret gets unveiled. The film stars Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia, Aparshakti Khurana, Samir Soni, and Manasi Parekh.

Vikram on Duty
(Photograph: X)

Vikram on Duty

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Telugu crime-thriller series stars Nikhil Maliyakkal. It focuses on an honest police inspector known for solving complex cases and high-stakes investigations with his intense efforts. He dealt with criminal networks and intense personal and professional challenges.

Granny
(Photograph: X)

Granny

Where to watch: Sun NXT

It is a Tamil horror-thriller directed by Vijayakumaaran set in a village on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, following a team investigating a series of brutal, mysterious child murders in the area.

The Knife
(Photograph: X)

The Knife

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Directed by Nnamdi Asomugha, it is a suspense drama that explores racial tensions when a Black family faces a police investigation after a white woman is found severely injured in their home.

The TikTok Killer
(Photograph: X)

The TikTok Killer

Where to watch: Netflix

A two-part documentary miniseries produced by iZen Documentales and directed by Héctor Muniente focuses on 42-year-old Esther Estepa, who disappeared in Spain after a trip during which she crossed paths with José Jurado Montilla, a content creator who shared videos of his travels on TikTok.

