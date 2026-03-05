New Friday OTT releases (March 6, 2026): Jab Khuli Kitaab, The Knife, Granny- 6 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more

This Friday’s OTT lineup brings fresh entertainment with an exciting mix of drama, action, and binge-worthy storytelling. From Jennifer Lopez’s Kiss of the Spider Woman to Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia’s heartfelt film Jab Khuli Kitaab, there’s something for every mood.
The first Friday of the third month is here, bringing a new batch of movies and series featuring powerful narratives and gripping twists. Check the list and plan your upcoming weekend without any hassle.
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
This is a musical drama, directed by Bill Condon, that focuses on two prisoners in 1980s Argentina, including Valentin (Diego Luna) and Molina (Tonatiuh), who are forced to spy on each other and develop an unlikely bond through stories of a Hollywood diva (Jennifer Lopez).
Where to watch: ZEE5
It is a Hindi romantic comedy-drama film that revolves around a couple married for over 50 years, whose seemingly peaceful life is turned upside down when a long-buried secret gets unveiled. The film stars Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia, Aparshakti Khurana, Samir Soni, and Manasi Parekh.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The Telugu crime-thriller series stars Nikhil Maliyakkal. It focuses on an honest police inspector known for solving complex cases and high-stakes investigations with his intense efforts. He dealt with criminal networks and intense personal and professional challenges.
Where to watch: Sun NXT
It is a Tamil horror-thriller directed by Vijayakumaaran set in a village on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, following a team investigating a series of brutal, mysterious child murders in the area.
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
Directed by Nnamdi Asomugha, it is a suspense drama that explores racial tensions when a Black family faces a police investigation after a white woman is found severely injured in their home.
Where to watch: Netflix
A two-part documentary miniseries produced by iZen Documentales and directed by Héctor Muniente focuses on 42-year-old Esther Estepa, who disappeared in Spain after a trip during which she crossed paths with José Jurado Montilla, a content creator who shared videos of his travels on TikTok.