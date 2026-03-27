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Friday OTT releases (March 27): Mardaani 3, BTS: The Return, Kaattaan– 6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 27, 2026, 08:55 IST | Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 08:55 IST

This Friday (March 27), OTT platforms are bringing an exciting lineup of new movies and TV shows. From gripping crime thrillers like Mardaani 3 to intense dramas such as O'Romeo and Vijay Sethupathi's Kaattaan, this week’s digital drops promise a mix of action, suspense, and entertainment.

New Friday OTT Releases (March 27, 2026)
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New Friday OTT Releases (March 27, 2026)

Want to binge on fresh content? Check out this Friday's OTT releases, packed with high-stakes mystery, romance, and dramatic thrillers. From Mardaani 3 to O'Romeo and Kaattaan, among others, these six new OTT releases will definitely shift your mood.

Mardaani 3
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Mardaani 3

Where to watch: Netflix

Abhiraj Minawala's crime thriller stars Rani Mukerji as DCP Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is tasked with tackling a child-trafficking mafia, Amma, a brutal beggar. The investigation follows the kidnapping of 93 young girls.

O'Romeo
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O'Romeo

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie is set in 1990s Bombay, following Afsha (Triptii Dimri) seeking to avenge her husband’s death by enlisting gangster Hussain Ustara (Shahid Kapoor) to kill don Jalal. The movie is available for rent on the respective streaming platform.

Muthu Alias Kaattaan
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Muthu Alias Kaattaan

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The dark, rural crime thriller directed by M. Manikandan features Vijay Sethupathi as Muthu, a mysterious man who is viewed differently by various villagers as a hero, monster, or legend.

BTS: The Return
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BTS: The Return

Where to watch: Netflix

It is a documentary directed by Bao Nguyen that chronicles BTS, a South Korean boy group who are reuniting in Los Angeles after completing military service, confronting how to begin again, honour their past, and move forward together as they return to making music.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen
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Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Where to watch: Netflix

The American horror miniseries focuses on a newlywed couple, Rachel and Nicky, whose dreamy wedding turns into a claustrophobic nightmare after they face psychological terror and supernatural dread.

53 Sundays
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53 Sundays

Where to watch: Netflix

This is a Spanish comedy-drama film that follows three siblings navigating a turbulent family meeting to decide the future of their 86-year-old father, who has developed peculiar behaviour, resulting in some kind of weird situations.

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