/Fraud at sea? Scammers offer ‘safe passage’ through Strait of Hormuz for crypto amid US–Iran tensions

The standoff between the United States and Iran has intensified in the final days of a fragile ceasefire, leaving the Middle East on edge. What began as an effort to pause hostilities has narrowed into a tense diplomatic window, with both sides trading accusations of bad faith. At the centre of the crisis lies the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global trade. Amid this uncertainty, a new threat has emerged: fraudulent messages offering ships ‘safe passage’ through the strait in exchange for cryptocurrency, exposing shipping companies to fresh risks as US–Iran tensions escalate.