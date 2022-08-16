Francois Monthoux: This Swiss artist sculpts sprawling model castle on dried river bank

He has mixed feelings

As mentioned that the ongoing dry weather, that led to drought and drought-like conditions, emerged as a massive problem for the people in the affected region.

Monthoux now said that he has mixed feelings. he said he wants it to rain, but is sad at the thought of his dream world disappearing when it does.

"I imagine the life of the people walking under the arches, under the bridge, looking at the monuments, looking at the city," said Monthoux as quoted by news agency Reuters.

(Photograph:Reuters)