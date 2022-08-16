Francois Monthoux: This Swiss artist sculpts sprawling model castle on dried river bank

Francois Monthoux, who is a Swiss artist has stunned the people with his annual project of building clay sculptures on the banks of Switzerland's Toleure river.
This year, his project sprawled into a captivating castle complex as the drought afflicting Europe has allowed him to extend his dream world.
(Photograph:Reuters)
When did the project start?
Reports have mentioned that Monthoux started this year's project with modest ambitions six weeks ago.
Little did he know that the drought, that has caused havoc in some European countries, will allow him to build an entire city of spires.
(Photograph:Reuters)
He has mixed feelings
As mentioned that the ongoing dry weather, that led to drought and drought-like conditions, emerged as a massive problem for the people in the affected region.
Monthoux now said that he has mixed feelings. he said he wants it to rain, but is sad at the thought of his dream world disappearing when it does.
"I imagine the life of the people walking under the arches, under the bridge, looking at the monuments, looking at the city," said Monthoux as quoted by news agency Reuters.
(Photograph:Reuters)
How does he create sculptures?
Monthoux works with clay from the dried bed of the Toleure river in the Vaud canton in western Switzerland.
"So, I enter a bubble, and I become a dreamer ... I see their world being created under my fingers," he added.
(Photograph:Reuters)
A nature lover
Monthoux is a nature lover. He says that he is sad to see plants dying all around him and "it would be a catastrophe" if an enduring drought meant he could keep going with the project for years. At the same time, he knew from the outset it was temporary.
He said, "Of course, I'm a little bit sad, because I'm sad that the form I gave to the matter will disappear."
Visitors to the sculpture are enjoying it while it lasts. "I don't have words to say what I feel, because it's... it's just sublime," said Heidi Butty, a Vaud resident.