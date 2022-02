The ghosts of Algeria's war of independence from France still haunt both countries, six decades on.

France has made tentative attempts to heal the wounds but refuses to "apologise or repent" for its 132 years of often brutal colonial rule.

With the 60th anniversary of the Evian accords which ended the bloodshed signed on March 18, 1962, let's take a look at how France has struggled with its Algerian legacy.