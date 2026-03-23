/Paris to Lyon: Left wins big cities in French mayoral polls, sets tone for 2027 presidential race

Left-wing parties retained control of France’s biggest cities in municipal elections, while the far-right National Rally failed to secure major urban victories despite gains in smaller towns. Key wins in Paris, Marseille and Lyon reinforced leftist dominance
Left-wing parties held onto control of France’s three biggest cities in Sunday’s municipal run-offs, while the far right was unable to secure victories in any major urban centres ahead of the 2027 presidential election. With President Emmanuel Macron set to step down at the end of his term, far-right forces had hoped these local polls would signal momentum toward national power. France’s municipal elections—covering nearly 35,000 communes—saw most local councils decided in the first round held the previous weekend. However, around 1,500 races, including those in major cities, proceeded to decisive second-round run-offs, making them a crucial test of political strength across the country
In Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire secured victory, extending the Socialists’ long-standing dominance in the capital. His win marks a continuation of nearly 25 years of left-wing control in the city, reinforcing Paris as a stronghold for progressive politics ahead of the 2027 presidential race. Calling it a victory for a “vibrant, progressive Paris,” Grégoire said, “Paris will never be a far-right city.” He added, “Paris has decided to stay true to its history.”
In Marseille, incumbent mayor Benoit Payan was comfortably re-elected. Running on a platform positioning himself as a barrier against the far-right National Rally, Payan’s victory underscores continued support for leftist leadership in France’s second-largest city. Payan had warned earlier this month that Marseille falling into the hands of the far right would be "an earthquake for the country."
In Lyon, Green Party mayor Gregory Doucet narrowly defeated businessman Jean-Michel Aulas, despite the latter being favoured in pre-election polls. The close contest highlighted a competitive race, with Aulas alleging irregularities and planning to challenge the results. "My conclusion from tonight is that the LFI wins nothing – and what is worse it is the LFI that brings about defeat," said Pierre Jouvet, PS secretary-general.
The far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, fell short of major breakthroughs in southern France, including a loss in the key naval hub of Toulon where a conservative candidate prevailed. However, the party did make gains in several smaller cities such as Carcassonne, Menton and Cannes, reflecting a steady expansion of its local footprint. In Nice, France’s fifth-largest city, right-wing figure Eric Ciotti—an ally of the far right—secured victory, which RN president Jordan Bardella portrayed as part of his party’s broader success. Bardella described the results as “just the beginning,” highlighting that the RN and its partners now hold an unprecedented number of local offices across the country. The party also retained control in Perpignan, a southern city of around 120,000 residents, where its incumbent mayor was re-elected.
The Socialists retained control of key cities such as Lille and Rennes, while also capturing Pau in southwestern France from centrist former prime minister Francois Bayrou.
Meanwhile, another former premier, Edouard Philippe, secured re-election in the northern port city of Le Havre.
Philippe, who has already announced his intention to run in the next presidential election, is widely regarded as a leading challenger to the far-right National Rally, whose candidate could be either Marine Le Pen or Jordan Bardella.
France’s 2027 presidential race is expected to be highly competitive, particularly as incumbent Emmanuel Macron cannot seek another term due to constitutional limits. The contest is shaping up as a crucial battle between centrist, left-wing, and far-right forces, with local election setting the tone for upcoming battle