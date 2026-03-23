/Paris to Lyon: Left wins big cities in French mayoral polls, sets tone for 2027 presidential race

The Socialists retained control of key cities such as Lille and Rennes, while also capturing Pau in southwestern France from centrist former prime minister Francois Bayrou.

Meanwhile, another former premier, Edouard Philippe, secured re-election in the northern port city of Le Havre.

Philippe, who has already announced his intention to run in the next presidential election, is widely regarded as a leading challenger to the far-right National Rally, whose candidate could be either Marine Le Pen or Jordan Bardella.

France’s 2027 presidential race is expected to be highly competitive, particularly as incumbent Emmanuel Macron cannot seek another term due to constitutional limits. The contest is shaping up as a crucial battle between centrist, left-wing, and far-right forces, with local election setting the tone for upcoming battle