France burns for the third day, violent protests continue in Paris

Riots continued for the third day in parts of France after a 17-year-old African teen boy, Nahel, was killed by the police. Violent protests had taken place on Wednesday (June 28) and Thursday (June 29) as anger grew over the killing of a teenager. Security forces had arrested 150 people during the riots during the first two days of the riots.

African teen killed

Nahel M., a 17-year-old African teen was shot in the chest at point-blank range in Nanterre in the morning of Tuesday, June 27. The incident has reignited debate in France about police tactics that have for long been criticised by rights groups for their aggressive treatment of people in low-income suburbs, particularly ethnic minorities.



Voluntary homicide

The police officer who fatally shot the 17-year-old Nahel during a traffic stop on Tuesday, June 27 has been placed under formal investigation for voluntary homicide.

March for Nahel

Nahel's mother had called for a march on Thursday, June 29 afternoon in the Paris suburb of Nanterre where he was killed. The march was a tribute to her only child killed in an act of violence.

Third day of riots

Following the march, riots broke out in different parts of France. Police stood by as materials exploded and cars were set ablaze in the Cite Pablo Picasso area of Nanterre, north-west of Paris in the early hours of Friday, June 30.

Riots in France

While protesters burned cars and painted graffiti that read "Justice for Nahel" on buildings, firefighters struggled to get the fire in control. President Emmanuel Macron had earlier convened a crisis meeting with senior ministers on Thursday, June 29 due as continuous violence has gripped the nation.

