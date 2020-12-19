Fourth stadium for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 unveiled

Take a look:

Qatar inaugurated the fourth of eight 2022 World Cup venues, the Al Rayyan Stadium, when the country hosted the Amir Cup final between Al-Sadd and Al-Arabi on Friday.

'Wonderful football stadium'

Al-Sadd, coached by former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi Hernandez, beat Al-Arabi 2-1 to lift their 17th Amir Cup title after Algeria forward Baghdad Bounedjah scored twice.

"It is a wonderful football stadium," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

(Photograph:Reuters)