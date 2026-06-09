/Four More Shots Please to Modern Love Mumbai: 5 Indian shows that flawlessly redefined queer romance

This Pride month, here are five titles that have helped redefine queer romance on screen, proving that love, in all its forms, deserves to be seen, celebrated, and understood.
For decades, queer characters in Indian entertainment were often relegated to the sidelines—reduced to stereotypes, comic relief, or narratives defined solely by struggle. But over the last few years, streaming has brought about a meaningful shift. With more room for nuance and a growing appetite for authentic storytelling, platforms, creators, and production houses have opened up space for queer stories that are warmer, messier, more intimate, and far more human.
These stories do more than represent identity. They allow queer characters to fall in love, make mistakes, build lives, wrestle with belonging, and exist beyond the burden of explanation.
One of the earliest mainstream Indian streaming shows to spotlight a queer lead, Four More Shots Please! introduced audiences to Umang Singh (Bani J), a bisexual gym trainer whose identity extended far beyond her sexuality. Through her relationships, ambitions, vulnerabilities, and self-discovery, the show portrayed queer representation with nuance, agency, and emotional depth—helping normalise LGBTQIA+ stories in Indian OTT storytelling.
Few Indian shows have explored queer identity as thoughtfully as Made in Heaven. Through Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur), the series examines the realities of navigating sexuality in contemporary India, capturing themes of silence, shame, longing, and self-acceptance. Across both seasons, Karan’s relationships—including his connection with Nawab (Vikrant Massey)—are portrayed with emotional honesty, presenting queer love and companionship in a way that feels authentic, nuanced, and deeply human.
Beneath its glamorous, royal backdrop, The Royals offers a refreshing queer storyline through Princess Divyaranjini ‘Jinnie’ Singh (Kavya Trehan) and Niki (Lisa Mishra), the confident head of design on Sophia’s team. As their connection deepens, Jinnie embarks on a journey of self-discovery, identity, and acceptance—bringing queer romance into a space rarely explored in mainstream Indian storytelling, where royalty meets coming-of-age and modern relationships.
Inspired by real-life stories of love in all its forms, Modern Love Mumbai expands the definition of romance beyond traditional relationships. Among the anthology’s standout stories, Hansal Mehta’s Baai is a deeply moving exploration of queer identity and emotional belonging. It follows Manzu (Pratik Gandhi), a closeted gay man navigating the complexities of coming out to his conservative family, especially his ailing grandmother, while holding on to his relationship with his partner Rajveer (Ranveer Brar). Rather than centring only on trauma, the story foregrounds love, family, and acceptance, making it far more than a conventional coming-out narrative.
A bold reimagining of adolescence, privilege, and social divides, Class resonated strongly with younger audiences for its unapologetic portrayal of identity and desire. The series integrates queer relationships seamlessly into its storytelling, reflecting a generation that views love through a more inclusive lens. Among its most memorable arcs is the relationship between Dhruv Sanghvi (Chayan Chopra) and Faruq Manzoor (Chintan Rach), which became one of the show’s most talked-about storylines.