'Forza Horizon, Expedition 33 and more': Top game releases on Playstation 5 in April

For the first time, the iconic racing game Forza Horizon 5 has arrived on PlayStation 5. Launched on 29 April, this open-world driving experience lets players race across beautiful landscapes in hundreds of cars. The new “Midnight Muscle” update brings neon-lit tracks and classic vehicles, creating high-speed excitement for PlayStation racers.
Released globally on 24 April, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes players on a visually stunning journey filled with fantasy, strategy, and emotional storytelling. With its unique art style and creative gameplay, this game is already being hailed as one of the most imaginative releases of the year.
Max Payne 3 made a surprise return in March 2025, but it gained fresh attention in April as players jumped back into its dark, action-packed world. With smoother performance and enhanced stability, fans are enjoying the dramatic slow-motion shootouts and intense storyline all over again.
One of the most emotional games ever made is back and better. The Last of Us Part II Remastered launched on 3 April with updated graphics, new gameplay modes, and developer commentary. It’s a must-play for fans and newcomers alike who want to experience Ellie’s unforgettable story in high definition.
Days Gone Remastered hit the PS5 on 25 April, bringing improved visuals and faster performance to the beloved zombie survival adventure. Set in a post-apocalyptic world full of danger and drama, players once again ride with Deacon St. John in this thrilling and brutal open-world game.
The legendary fighting game franchise made its explosive return with Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves on 24 April. With new characters, stunning animations, and classic arcade vibes, it’s a true gift for both retro fans and newcomers to the fighting genre.
April might have been packed, but May looks just as thrilling. From 6 May, PlayStation Plus users can download Ark: Survival Ascended for free. And on 15 May, Doom: The Dark Ages will unleash intense combat and epic battles. If you love action, you’ll want to keep your controller close.