Forgotten Gems: 6 underrated ’90s thrillers you need to watch

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jun 19, 2025, 20:16 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 20:16 IST

If you’re in the mood for edge-of-your-seat suspense, here are six overlooked thrillers worth rediscovering.

The ’90s were a golden age for Hollywood thrillers, with hits like Se7en and The Silence of the Lambs stealing the spotlight. But beneath the big names were a host of gripping, underrated gems that deserve just as much attention. If you’re in the mood for edge-of-your-seat suspense, here are six overlooked thrillers worth rediscovering.

Copycat
Copycat

An agoraphobic criminal psychologist, teams up with a detective to track down a serial killer mimicking infamous murderers.

The Good Son
The Good Son

Macaulay Culkin sheds his child-star image in this dark psychological thriller, playing a deeply disturbed boy whose cousin slowly uncovers his terrifying behaviour.

Raising Cain
Raising Cain

This twisty thriller stars John Lithgow in multiple roles as a psychologist with split personalities.

Kiss the Girls
Kiss the Girls

Morgan Freeman plays detective Alex Cross in this gripping cat-and-mouse game involving a missing woman and a serial kidnapper.

Ricochet
Ricochet

Denzel Washington stars as a cop who takes down a psychotic criminal, only to have him return years later to destroy his life.

Manhunter
Manhunter

Though released in the ’80s, this stylish and eerie take on Thomas Harris’s Red Dragon became a cult favourite in the ’90s and is the first film to feature Hannibal Lecter.

