Forgotten Gems: 6 underrated ’90s thrillers you need to watch

If you’re in the mood for edge-of-your-seat suspense, here are six overlooked thrillers worth rediscovering.
The ’90s were a golden age for Hollywood thrillers, with hits like Se7en and The Silence of the Lambs stealing the spotlight. But beneath the big names were a host of gripping, underrated gems that deserve just as much attention. If you’re in the mood for edge-of-your-seat suspense, here are six overlooked thrillers worth rediscovering.
An agoraphobic criminal psychologist, teams up with a detective to track down a serial killer mimicking infamous murderers.
Macaulay Culkin sheds his child-star image in this dark psychological thriller, playing a deeply disturbed boy whose cousin slowly uncovers his terrifying behaviour.
This twisty thriller stars John Lithgow in multiple roles as a psychologist with split personalities.
Morgan Freeman plays detective Alex Cross in this gripping cat-and-mouse game involving a missing woman and a serial kidnapper.
Denzel Washington stars as a cop who takes down a psychotic criminal, only to have him return years later to destroy his life.
Though released in the ’80s, this stylish and eerie take on Thomas Harris’s Red Dragon became a cult favourite in the ’90s and is the first film to feature Hannibal Lecter.