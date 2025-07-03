/Forgot your income tax password? File ITR easily through net banking

Most major Indian banks are linked to the Income Tax Department's e-Filing portal. This enables access without entering the IT portal credentials.
The income tax filing season for financial year 2024–25 (assessment year 2025–26) has begun. The Income Tax Department has extended the deadline for filing returns to 15 September 2025, from the original 31 July 2025. Taxpayers can file returns through the official Income Tax e-Filing portal. However, many forget their login credentials, especially if not used regularly.
If you've forgotten your password for the Income Tax e-Filing portal, there's no need to reset it immediately. Instead, you can use your bank’s net banking facility to log in to the Income Tax portal and complete your filing without hassle. This method is officially recognised and provides access to the e-Filing portal using your banking credentials. Most major Indian banks are linked to the Income Tax Department's e-Filing portal. This enables access without entering the IT portal credentials.
To file your ITR using net banking:
1. Log in to your internet banking account.
2. Locate the Income Tax e-Filing section (usually under payments or tax services).
3. Click the link to redirect to the e-Filing portal.
4. Access services like e-File ITR, upload return, Form 26AS, and more.
You are now logged in securely, with access to full portal features—no password reset required.
ICICI Bank provides a clear pathway to e-Filing:
1. Log in to internet banking
2. Go to Payments and Transfers
3. Select Manage Your Taxes
4. Click on Income Tax e-Filing
You’ll be redirected to the official portal and can file your return or access related services seamlessly.
HDFC Bank also allows users to access the tax portal:
Log in to HDFC NetBanking
Navigate to Enquire > Tax Centre
Choose Login to Income Tax e-Filing
This redirects you to the e-Filing site, authenticated via the bank. Filing and viewing returns becomes quick and secure.
Using net banking is a convenient workaround if you forget your IT portal password. It’s safe, quick, and avoids unnecessary delays during tax season. Always confirm your bank offers the facility. Whether you use ICICI, HDFC or another major bank, net banking can help you complete your ITR filing smoothly—without resetting a thing.