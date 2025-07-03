/Forget Tesla! Hummer EV is outselling the Ford's F-150 Lightning! Here's why

The Hummer EV is now outselling Ford’s F-150 Lightning, with its 1,000 hp power, and more than 500 km range, bold design, and luxury feel. Its looks and advanced features make it a top choice in the electric truck market.
The Hummer EV is now outselling Ford’s F-150 Lightning in the electric truck market. This marks a big shift in the race for luxury and performance EVs.
The Hummer EV offers up to 1,000 horsepower and fast acceleration. Its off-road features and strong towing capacity appeal to buyers seeking both power and adventure.
With its bold, rugged look and removable roof panels, the Hummer EV stands out. The “CrabWalk” mode lets it move diagonally, making it popular with tech-savvy drivers.
The Hummer EV delivers a driving range of over 500+ km range on a single charge. Fast-charging options make it convenient for long journeys, giving it an edge over some rivals.
Inside, the Hummer EV offers a spacious, high-tech cabin with premium materials and advanced displays. Buyers see it as a status symbol, not just a utility vehicle.
The Hummer name carries strong brand recognition. Early demand and limited supply have made the EV highly sought after, boosting its sales figures.
While the F-150 Lightning is practical and affordable, it faces production delays and supply issues. The Hummer EV’s unique features and luxury appeal have helped it take the lead.