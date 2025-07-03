LOGIN
Forget Tesla! Hummer EV is outselling the Ford's F-150 Lightning! Here's why

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 14:58 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 14:58 IST

The Hummer EV is now outselling Ford’s F-150 Lightning, with its 1,000 hp power, and more than 500 km range, bold design, and luxury feel. Its looks and advanced features make it a top choice in the electric truck market.

Hummer EV Overtakes Ford Lightning
1 / 7
(Photograph:GMC)

Hummer EV Overtakes Ford Lightning

The Hummer EV is now outselling Ford’s F-150 Lightning in the electric truck market. This marks a big shift in the race for luxury and performance EVs.

Powerful Performance
2 / 7
(Photograph:GMC)

Powerful Performance

The Hummer EV offers up to 1,000 horsepower and fast acceleration. Its off-road features and strong towing capacity appeal to buyers seeking both power and adventure.

Unique Design and Features
3 / 7
(Photograph:GMC)

Unique Design and Features

With its bold, rugged look and removable roof panels, the Hummer EV stands out. The “CrabWalk” mode lets it move diagonally, making it popular with tech-savvy drivers.

Range and Charging
4 / 7
(Photograph:GMC)

Range and Charging

The Hummer EV delivers a driving range of over 500+ km range on a single charge. Fast-charging options make it convenient for long journeys, giving it an edge over some rivals.

Luxury and Comfort
5 / 7
(Photograph:GMC)

Luxury and Comfort

Inside, the Hummer EV offers a spacious, high-tech cabin with premium materials and advanced displays. Buyers see it as a status symbol, not just a utility vehicle.

Brand Power and Demand
6 / 7
(Photograph:GMC)

Brand Power and Demand

The Hummer name carries strong brand recognition. Early demand and limited supply have made the EV highly sought after, boosting its sales figures.

Ford Lightning Faces Challenges
7 / 7
(Photograph:Ford)

Ford Lightning Faces Challenges

While the F-150 Lightning is practical and affordable, it faces production delays and supply issues. The Hummer EV’s unique features and luxury appeal have helped it take the lead.

