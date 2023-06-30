Firefighters take part in forest fire drill in France

| Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

Firefighters in France took part in a forest drill that was held on Thursday, June 29.

Firefighters' drill

A forest fire drill was held in the Campeneac Forest, western France on Thursday, June 29. Several firefighters took part in the drill.

(Photograph: AFP )

France battled several forest fires last year

Forest fires are not uncommon in southern France. However, in the year 2022, fires broke out across the country in areas including Brittany and eastern France, in addition to the south.

(Photograph: AFP )

First fire of this season happened in April

France battled its' first fire of this season in April. Hundreds of firefighters were deployed to control the forest fire that broke out at Banyuls-sur-Mer and Cerbere in southern France.



(Photograph: AFP )

Extreme weather conditions

Forest fires have for long afflicted France. However, these fires used to start during the later part of the year. Given the changes in the weather conditions, major wildfires in Europe have started earlier than expected this year. As per inputs shared by scientists, the Mediterranean region is warming up faster than the global average. This could get worse as climate change intensifies.



(Photograph: AFP )