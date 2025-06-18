/Foreign teams to win most Tests at Headingley - Pakistan have won as many Tests as New Zealand, check where India stand

The five-match Test series between India and England is set to commence on Friday (Jun 20) with the opening match to be played at Headingley. Let's have a look the visiting teams that have won the most Test matches in Leeds.
The Australian team, with 9 wins, has the most victories by an overseas team in Test cricket at Leeds. Their wins came in 1909, 1921, 1938, 1948, 1964, 1989, 1993, 1997, and 2009, showcasing why they are England’s oldest rivals.
From 1963 to 2017, the mighty West Indies had owned Leeds with seven wins in just 13 Tests. Their victories in 1963, 1966, 1976, 1984, 1988, 1995, and 2017 remain iconic chapters in now dilapidated Caribbean cricket.
The Proteas have enjoyed success at Headingley by clinching three wins out of 13 Test matches. Their triumphs came in 1994, 2003, and 2008.
India’s memorable victories at Leeds came in 1986 and 2002. With seven Tests played, they haven't won here in the past 23 years. Interestingly, in both wins India had won the toss.
Pakistan’s Test wins at Leeds came in 1987 and 2010. With two victories from 11 Test matches, both wins remain unforgettable for the Men in Green.
New Zealand have left their mark at Headingley twice, in 1983 and 2015. With two wins out of nine Tests, New Zealand’s victories in Leeds reflect their fighting attitude.
Sri Lanka boast a stunning one win from just two outings at Headingley. That win in 2014, sealed on the penultimate ball of the final day, remains one of the greatest Test finishes in modern cricket history.