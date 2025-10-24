/Foreign direct investment: Top 10 countries attracting the most foreign capital

Spain demonstrated strong foreign investment performance in 2024, with 351 announced projects representing a 15 per cent increase, making it the fourth largest FDI destination in Europe according to the EY Europe Attractiveness Survey. Spain created 34,603 jobs related to foreign investment in 2024, ranking second in Europe for FDI related job creation. This came even as Europe experienced a downward trend in foreign investment. The United States was the main investor in Spain, accounting for 28.9 per cent of investment flows in 2023, followed by the United Kingdom at 13.1 per cent, Germany at 10.6 per cent and France at 9.2 per cent. More than half of total foreign investment went to the services sector at 54.3 per cent, followed by industry at 42.2 per cent. France remained the leading European destination for foreign investment for the sixth consecutive year with 1,025 projects, ahead of the United Kingdom at 853 projects and Germany at 608 projects.