United States

The US military intervention in Syria began in 2014 with air strikes against the Islamic State jihadist group that had declared its rule over a third of Syria and Iraq.

An initially small contingent of US special forces deployed to Syria, working with a Kurdish-led force, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), fighting to drive Islamic State from areas it had captured in Syria's north and east.

Declaring the battle with Islamic State almost won, President Donald Trump announced in 2018 he wanted to pull out US troops.

But the plan was softened within a year after facing criticism for leaving a void that Iran and Russia would fill.

US forces remain in Syria and continue to support the SDF.

US troops are also stationed at Syria's Tanf garrison near the intersection of the borders of Jordan and Iraq, where they support a Syrian rebel force.

Assad's government views the US forces as occupiers.

(Photograph:AFP)