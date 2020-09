Forbes list 2020: Here are the Indian-Americans who made it in the top 400

Seven Indian-Americans have figured in Forbes' list of richest Americans, topped by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for the third year in a row. The 2020 Forbes list of 400 Richest People in America has been topped by Bezos, 56, who has a net worth of $179 billion and has occupied the spot of the richest person in the US for the third year in a row.

Jay Chaudhry

Jay Chaudhry, 61 is ranked 85th on the list with a net worth of USD 6.9 billion. He founded ZScaler in 2008 and the company went public in March 2018.

Forbes said in 1996, Chaudhry and his wife, Jyoti, both quit their jobs and put their life savings to start cybersecurity firm SecureIT, his first startup.

(Photograph:Twitter)